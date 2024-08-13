Lions RB suffers leg injury at practice

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Monday caused concern amongst fans with the news that he suffered a leg injury.

The 22-year-old went down with the injury during practice at the Detroit Lions Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Mich. After being evaluated by the team’s medical staff, Gibbs’ injury was deemed a hamstring issue.

The Lions picked Gibbs 12th overall in last year’s draft. The move paid immediate dividends as the Alabama product turned into one of last season’s breakout stars.

The 5’9″ back earned a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie season after rushing for 945 yards with 10 touchdowns on 182 carries. He also recorded a rushing touchdown in each of Detroit’s three postseason games. Gibbs is expected to take on an even bigger role for the Lions next season.

It remains unclear for how long Gibbs will be sidelined. But the Lions do have veteran running back David Montgomery on their roster.

The 27-year-old started in 17 of Detroit’s 20 games in 2023, including the postseason. Montgomery also led the team in rushing yards (1,015) and touchdowns (13).