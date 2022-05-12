Lions RB has strong response to ‘Hard Knocks’ question

NFL fans may enjoy “Hard Knocks” every offseason, but players and coaches who have to take part in the HBO series typically find it to be a nuisance. The show will follow the Detroit Lions this year, and Jamaal Williams is expected to be one of the stars. He certainly does not see it that way.

Williams is a funny guy with a big personality. The running back should provide some great TV moments, but he bluntly told reporters on Wednesday that he is not giving “Hard Knocks” any thought.

Jamaal Williams on the Lions getting 'Hard Knocks' cameras this summer: "I don't give a f—. I don't care. I just want to play football." "People think I'm funny. I don't do it on purpose. It's just me," he said. pic.twitter.com/jUlGbVDm1V — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 12, 2022

In the past, coaches and players have not even tried to hide their displeasure with being featured on “Hard Knocks.” There is enough to worry about when preparing for an NFL season. Having HBO cameras following your every move is a distraction, which is why the NFL has to force teams to do it.

Knowing Williams, he will probably still provide some great moments for HBO.