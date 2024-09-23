Lions lose former 1st-round pick for the season

The Detroit Lions have lost a former first-round pick for the season due to an injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Marcus Davenport is out for the season due to an elbow injury.

So not good news for the Lions from Dan Campbell's news conference today. Marcus Davenport done for the season – "still getting some other opinions on it" – and Derrick Barnes will be done a significant amount of time — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 23, 2024

Davenport had suffered an elbow injury in the Lions’ 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He put a sleeve on his elbow and tried to play through it during the game.

#Lions pass-rusher Marcus Davenport suffered what appears to be a serious and significant elbow injury in Sunday’s game, sources say. Davenport, who put a sleeve on it and tried to return, could be lost for the season. He’s currently undergoing more tests. pic.twitter.com/MlPGpRuZ3f — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2024

Davenport had 1 tackle in the win over Arizona. The 28-year-old was signed by Detroit in March after playing in 4 games for Minnesota last season.

Davenport was originally a 1st-round pick by the Saints in 2018 and had 21.5 sacks over five seasons with New Orleans. He has been banged up the last few years and missed most of last season with an ankle sprain. Davenport also underwent several offseason surgeries after 2022.