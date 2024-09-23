 Skip to main content
Lions lose former 1st-round pick for the season

September 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Detroit Lions helmet

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have lost a former first-round pick for the season due to an injury.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Monday that Marcus Davenport is out for the season due to an elbow injury.

Davenport had suffered an elbow injury in the Lions’ 20-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He put a sleeve on his elbow and tried to play through it during the game.

Davenport had 1 tackle in the win over Arizona. The 28-year-old was signed by Detroit in March after playing in 4 games for Minnesota last season.

Davenport was originally a 1st-round pick by the Saints in 2018 and had 21.5 sacks over five seasons with New Orleans. He has been banged up the last few years and missed most of last season with an ankle sprain. Davenport also underwent several offseason surgeries after 2022.

