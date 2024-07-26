Lions kicker Michael Badgley suffers season-ending injury

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley suffered a major injury on Thursday, and he will miss the entire 2024 season as a result.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that Badgley injured himself “getting ready for practice” and will undergo surgery. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Badgley suffered a torn hamstring.

Badgley began last season on the Lions’ practice squad. The 28-year-old was activated in December after Detroit kicker Riley Patterson missed two extra points in three games.

Badgley went 4/4 on field goal attempts and 11/13 on extra points in four regular-season games with the Lions. He remained the team’s kicker in the playoffs and converted all three of his field goal attempts, including a 54-yarder in Detroit’s 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Badgley also converted all 11 of his extra point attempts in the postseason.

The Lions are expected to work out kickers in the coming days.