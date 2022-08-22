 Skip to main content
Monday, August 22, 2022

Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy

August 22, 2022
by Grey Papke
Dan Campbell on the field

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on the field before action against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dan Campbell has certainly done some things differently since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, and Monday offered another example of that.

The Lions practiced Monday without any input from the coaching staff at all. The practice was entirely player-run, and the only involvement from coaches was Campbell quietly observing. The rest of the coaching staff did not even attend.

It’s hard to say whether this will actually help the Lions, but it will definitely break up the training camp routine. As offensive tackle Taylor Decker said, it was the sort of practice that the players had never experienced before.

Campbell certainly seems to be a strong motivational figure and is good at getting a laugh as well. Whether this actually helps or not, there’s a decent chance that it earns him some extra points from his players. That can be meaningful.

