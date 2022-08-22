Lions make use of very unusual practice strategy

Dan Campbell has certainly done some things differently since becoming head coach of the Detroit Lions, and Monday offered another example of that.

The Lions practiced Monday without any input from the coaching staff at all. The practice was entirely player-run, and the only involvement from coaches was Campbell quietly observing. The rest of the coaching staff did not even attend.

#Lions just went through an entire player lead practice. No coaches were out on the field besides Campbell. He quietly observed 👀 Taylor Decker says it was a unique practice and he’s never experienced one like it before. — Dannie (@dannierogers___) August 22, 2022

It’s hard to say whether this will actually help the Lions, but it will definitely break up the training camp routine. As offensive tackle Taylor Decker said, it was the sort of practice that the players had never experienced before.

Campbell certainly seems to be a strong motivational figure and is good at getting a laugh as well. Whether this actually helps or not, there’s a decent chance that it earns him some extra points from his players. That can be meaningful.