Lions add another ex-Pro Bowl player

The Detroit Lions have dealt with numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball this season, and they have added another former Pro Bowl player in hopes of addressing that issue.

Veteran safety Jamal Adams has agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Lions, his agent confirmed on Sunday. The expectation is that Adams will be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Former Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Lions practice squad with the idea that he’ll be elevated to Detroit’s roster, per source. Adams had been eyeing an opportunity with a playoff contender. Adams’ agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the agreement. pic.twitter.com/WEqz6quENk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 1, 2024

Earlier this week, the Lions signed ex-Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander. That move came after starting linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL in Detroit’s win over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving.

Adams was released by the Tennessee Titans last month at his request. He had signed with the team over the summer and played sparingly through the early part of the season.

The 29-year-old Adams was released by the Seattle Seahawks in March and did not generate much interest. He then signed a 1-year deal with the Titans in July. Adams seemed to be looking forward to playing his preferred role on defense in Tennessee, but things did not work out.

Injuries have been a big issue for Adams in recent years. The three-time Pro Bowl safety missed almost the entire 2022 season because of a torn quadriceps and then dealt with chronic knee pain. He is unlikely to play a big role in Detroit, but he could provide solid depth if he is truly healthy.