Jamal Adams drops big hint about why he left Seahawks

Jamal Adams and the Seattle Seahawks parted ways during the offseason, part of something of an organizational reset on Seattle’s part. Adams suggested that there was another reason he and the Seahawks did not try harder to make things work.

According to Adams, the Seahawks had wanted him to move from safety to linebacker, a move that he did not want to make. Adams was ultimately released and joined the Tennessee Titans during the offseason.

Jamal Adams said the Seahawks did in fact ask him to change positions (LB). That wasn't something he wanted to do so he is on a different team. Adams said he's looking forward to competing with them during joint practices. pic.twitter.com/VErm5JPzLJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) July 24, 2024

“Yeah, they did (ask me to switch positions). They definitely did. Obviously, it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Adams said.

Adams did make clear that he had no hard feelings over how things ended with the Seahawks, and that he still has good relationships with many of his former teammates and coaches.

Seattle did have other incentives to move on from Adams, as they opened up significant cap space in doing so. It is reasonable to think, however, that had Adams really wanted to stay, the two sides could have restructured his contract.

Injuries were a major issue for Adams in his final two seasons with the Seahawks, and he played in just 10 games combined over the last two seasons. Even once he was healthy late last year, the relationship between Adams and the Seahawks did appear to have soured a bit.