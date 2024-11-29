Lions sign former Pro Bowl player

The Detroit Lions have added a former Pro Bowl player to their roster after they lost another starter to an injury.

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander has signed with the Lions, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Alexander had been on the practice squad with the Denver Broncos.

Alexander suffered a torn Achilles tendon last year while playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had 41 tackles in 9 games with Pittsburgh prior to his injury. Alexander signed a practice-squad deal with the Broncos in September and has appeared in three games this season, recording 8 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Alexander made the Pro Bowl in 2017 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Lions are his sixth team since leaving the Bucs after the 2018 season.

Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Rodriguez became a starter after long-term injuries to Derrick Barnes and Alex Anzalone. Detroit is hoping Alexander can help fill some of the void.