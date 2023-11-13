Lions roast Chargers on social media after big win

The Detroit Lions’ social media team has apparently been waiting for six months to get revenge on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Lions beat the Chargers 41-38 on a walk-off field goal Sunday, dropping Los Angeles to 4-5 on the season. The team commemorated the victory on social media with a special graphic and a caption that read “On behalf of ‘Questionable Draft Picks’ (MI).”

On behalf of "Questionable Draft Picks" (MI). pic.twitter.com/nDmnYb7g79 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2023

For this to make any sense, a lot of context is required. It goes back to May, when the Chargers released an anime-themed video to announce their regular season schedule. The announcement for the Week 10 game against the Lions featured a parody version of the various disclaimers that appear on gambling advertisements, with a nod to the aforementioned “Questionable Draft Picks (MI).” That was a reference to the Lions’ slew of offseason gambling suspensions, which included punishments for 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams and 2020 fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus.

The Chargers social team buried the Lions 💀 pic.twitter.com/3UJjpdyJ8Y — PFF (@PFF) May 12, 2023

The Lions let it slide at the time, but they obviously noticed the Chargers’ dig and had this response saved up. Their social media team clearly has a long memory, hence the lengthy receipt being carried by the airplane in the graphic.

The game was certainly in doubt right down to the end, however. It took a very gutsy call from coach Dan Campbell to permit the Lions to break out this graphic, but they did get the last laugh.