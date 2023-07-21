 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 20, 2023

Lions make surprising roster cut ahead of training camp

July 20, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions have decided to cut ties with the Money Badger.

Detroit announced on Thursday that they have released veteran kicker Michael Badgley. The move comes just days before training camp opens for veterans later this week.

Badgley, 27, became the Lions’ starting kicker last season after they signed him in October. He was 20/24 (83.3 percent) on field goals and a perfect 33/33 on extra points, even winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 13.

The move is a surprise since Badgley had just re-signed with Detroit on a new deal in March. Now they will enter training camp with 23-year-old Riley Patterson (just acquired in a late May trade) and rookie John Parker Romo (who had an interesting pre-NFL career) as the only kickers on their roster.

Article Tags

Detroit LionsMichael Badgley
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus