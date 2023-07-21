Lions make surprising roster cut ahead of training camp

The Detroit Lions have decided to cut ties with the Money Badger.

Detroit announced on Thursday that they have released veteran kicker Michael Badgley. The move comes just days before training camp opens for veterans later this week.

Badgley, 27, became the Lions’ starting kicker last season after they signed him in October. He was 20/24 (83.3 percent) on field goals and a perfect 33/33 on extra points, even winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 13.

The move is a surprise since Badgley had just re-signed with Detroit on a new deal in March. Now they will enter training camp with 23-year-old Riley Patterson (just acquired in a late May trade) and rookie John Parker Romo (who had an interesting pre-NFL career) as the only kickers on their roster.