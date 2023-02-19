 Skip to main content
XFL broadcaster takes savage shot at Tony Romo

February 19, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tony Romo in a suit

Jan 21, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; Television announcer Tony Romo following the AFC championship game between the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The return of the XFL over the weekend featured a pretty savage shot at Tony Romo out of the blue.

Sunday’s action featured a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas, broadcast nationally by ESPN. San Antonio opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal by kicker John Parker Romo — no relation to Tony, by the way.

Regardless, the kick gave commentator Matt Barrie the opportunity to blast the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

“By my math, you’ve got a Romo playing football in Texas in February,” Barrie said.

This is, of course, a jab at Romo’s infamous lack of success in the playoffs with the Cowboys. He went 2-4 in six playoff starts for Dallas and never made it past the divisional round.

Romo has been catching some criticism lately, which is not exactly new for him. This one really came out of nowhere, though.

