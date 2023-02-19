XFL broadcaster takes savage shot at Tony Romo

The return of the XFL over the weekend featured a pretty savage shot at Tony Romo out of the blue.

Sunday’s action featured a game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas, broadcast nationally by ESPN. San Antonio opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal by kicker John Parker Romo — no relation to Tony, by the way.

Regardless, the kick gave commentator Matt Barrie the opportunity to blast the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

"You've got a Romo playing football in Texas in February." – @MattBarrie pic.twitter.com/8yS1zBidZM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2023

“By my math, you’ve got a Romo playing football in Texas in February,” Barrie said.

This is, of course, a jab at Romo’s infamous lack of success in the playoffs with the Cowboys. He went 2-4 in six playoff starts for Dallas and never made it past the divisional round.

Romo has been catching some criticism lately, which is not exactly new for him. This one really came out of nowhere, though.