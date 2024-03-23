 Skip to main content
Details emerge about L’Jarius Sneed’s contract with Titans

March 23, 2024
by Grey Papke
L'Jarius Sneed at a press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Details have emerged about L’Jarius Sneed’s new contract with the Tennessee Titans, and it is quite clear why the Kansas City Chiefs felt they had to move him.

Sneed was traded to the Tennessee Titans late Friday in exchange for a set of draft picks, and agreed to a new contract with the Titans as part of the deal. According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, Sneed’s contract is worth $76 million over four years, with $55 million in guaranteed money attached to it.

That sums up why the Chiefs simply could not afford to keep Sneed. The contract makes him one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the game, and that financial aspect forced the Chiefs to part with him for a relatively modest return.

Sneed’s 78 combined tackles tied for third on the Chiefs in 2023. He also led the team with two interceptions. The Chiefs opened up nearly $20 million in cap space by moving him.

