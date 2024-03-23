Chiefs reportedly trading L’Jarius Sneed to AFC team

The Kansas City Chiefs are trading star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed after all.

The Chiefs are said to be finalizing a deal that would send Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kansas City will reportedly receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick swap in return. The trade also provides the Chiefs with almost $20 million in salary cap relief.

Once the trade is executed, L’Jarius Snead’s departure to Tennessee would free up $19.8 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap. https://t.co/cSPTIZfS6Q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

The deal comes after a reported trade with the Titans had fallen through just hours prior. The two sides had been unable to agree on a long-term extension. That issue appears to have been remedied as Sneed is also expected to sign a new contract with Tennessee.

The Chiefs used the franchise tag on Sneed earlier this month with the initial hope of signing him to a long-term extension. But given how far apart the two sides were on a new pact, a trade became imminent.

Despite not making a single All-Pro or Pro Bowl team just yet, Sneed is considered by many to be one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The 27-year-old was one of the anchors of the Chiefs’ vaunted defense last season and played a pivotal part in their last two Super Bowl runs.

The play that franchise CB L’Jarius Sneed made to help the Chiefs beat the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVIII: pic.twitter.com/N4bX7VemAr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2024

Sneed’s 78 combined tackles tied for third on the Chiefs in 2023. He also led the team with two interceptions.