Report names 7 teams with trade interest in L’Jarius Sneed

The Kansas City Chiefs will have no shortage of interest in cornerback L’Jarius Sneed if they decide to trade him.

Seven teams have expressed some level of interest in trading for Sneed, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. The Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Jacksonville Jaguars are among those that have signaled their interest.

The Chiefs have used the franchise tag on Sneed and are still interested in signing him to a long-term contract. There are at least some doubts about whether they can afford to pay him what he wants, which is why they have allowed him to pursue a trade despite their ongoing efforts to retain him.

The list of teams pursuing Sneed is made up of a lot of contenders or franchises looking to take the next step toward contention. They will also be expected to pay up on a long-term contract, which will add an additional consideration.

Sneed has emerged as one of the game’s top corners. He played in 16 regular season games for the Chiefs last season and was a core part of their Super Bowl-winning defense.