Chiefs make major decision about L’Jarius Sneed’s contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a big move regarding the future of standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

The Chiefs intend to use the franchise tag on Sneed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. That would entitle Sneed to a salary of roughly $19.8 million if he were to play out the 2024 season under the tag.

While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to work towards a Chris Jones extension, the franchise tag will officially be placed on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tomorrow, per sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 3, 2024

The use of the franchise tag will not eliminate uncertainty regarding Sneed’s future. It essentially buys the sides more time to try to work out a long-term contract. A trade is thought to be on the table if the two sides fail to reach any sort of agreement.

The situation is reportedly complicated by an injury situation teams are wary of.

Sneed was one of the Chiefs’ top defensive players in 2023 with two interceptions in 16 games. Still, the Chiefs are prioritizing another player ahead of him, which leaves his situation unclear with free agency looming.