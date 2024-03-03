 Skip to main content
Chiefs make major decision about L’Jarius Sneed’s contract

March 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
L'Jarius Sneed at a press conference

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (38) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are making a big move regarding the future of standout cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

The Chiefs intend to use the franchise tag on Sneed, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. That would entitle Sneed to a salary of roughly $19.8 million if he were to play out the 2024 season under the tag.

The use of the franchise tag will not eliminate uncertainty regarding Sneed’s future. It essentially buys the sides more time to try to work out a long-term contract. A trade is thought to be on the table if the two sides fail to reach any sort of agreement.

The situation is reportedly complicated by an injury situation teams are wary of.

Sneed was one of the Chiefs’ top defensive players in 2023 with two interceptions in 16 games. Still, the Chiefs are prioritizing another player ahead of him, which leaves his situation unclear with free agency looming.

