Look: Matt Ryan had very bloody hand after being stepped on

Matt Ryan had his hand stepped on during Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, and the Atlanta Falcons quarterback was left with a nasty-looking injury.

Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox inadvertently stepped on Ryan’s left hand as he was trying to avoid falling on Ryan late in the second quarter. Ryan suffered a cut on his hand, and it appeared to be bleeding pretty profusely. He had to keep wiping it on a towel that quickly became soaked with blood.

Is someone gonna check on Matt Ryan hand ? Lmao pic.twitter.com/qnAvguYNKO — jw (@iam_johnw2) October 31, 2021

Ryan is fortunate that Fox did not step on his throwing hand. The injury may have still impacted him, however, as he threw an interception on the very next play.

SHAQ THOMPSON MAKES HIS RETURN KNOWN! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/0je1MznXHE — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 31, 2021

Ryan returned to the game with a glove on his left hand. He likely had a bandage underneath as well.

That wasn’t quite as nasty as the injury we saw Russell Wilson suffer a few weeks ago, but Ryan had to have been feeling it.