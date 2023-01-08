Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason

They still love Lovie Smith in Chicago.

Smith is the head coach of the Houston Texans, but Bears fans showed how much they still love their former coach after what happened in Week 18 on Sunday.

Smith’s Texans were in competition with the Bears for the worst record in the league. The team with the worst record receives the first pick in each round of the draft, including the coveted No. 1 overall pick. The Bears took care of their part by losing 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday to fall to 3-14.

The Texans visited the Indianapolis Colts and had a lead most of the game, but they fell behind 31-24 with 3:33 left. Had they lost, Houston would have clinched the top pick in the draft. But the Texans rallied with a touchdown with 50 seconds left and added a 2-point conversion to take a 32-31 lead, giving them the win.

The victory made the Texans 3-13-1, which is slightly better than the Bears’ record.

Smith, of course, coached the Bears from 2004-2012. He won the division three times and took them to a Super Bowl. And now Lovie helped the Bears clinch the No. 1 pick.

