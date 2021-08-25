Luke Willson announces surprise retirement one day after rejoining Seahawks

One day after exciting many Seattle Seahawks fans with his return, tight end Luke Willson decided to abruptly retire from the NFL.

Willson, a veteran tight end who entered the league with the Seahawks and became a fan favorite, returned to the team Tuesday as a free agent. One day later, he announced on Twitter his decision to retire, citing the fact that he spent part of the offseason hospitalized with a severe pericardial effusion which changed his perspective on life.

While Willson wasn’t the biggest part of Seattle’s offense during its run to consecutive Super Bowls, he was a hugely popular figure who stepped up in key moments. He was responsible for converting a vital two-point conversion late in regulation of Seattle’s eventual NFC Championship Game win over Green Bay in 2015.

It’s not a crushing loss for the Seahawks, but it’s a shame for Willson, who carved out a nice NFL career. The 31-year-old walks away having accumulated 1,307 career receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches.