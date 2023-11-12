Video shows Patriots OC Bill O’Brien ripping into Mac Jones

Mac Jones and Bill O’Brien have not enjoyed much success in their first season together with the New England Patriots, and frustration seemed to boil over for the offensive coordinator on Sunday.

O’Brien was shown yelling at Jones on the sideline during the second half of New England’s game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany. The two were going over plays on a tablet when O’Brien appeared to lose his cool.

Bill O’Brien PISSED at Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/AclbRTblL7 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) November 12, 2023

The exchange came after Jones nearly threw a disastrous interception on a play where he should have taken a sack. Jones was fortunate the ball landed safely on the turf.

Backyard Football ahh play by Mac Jones pic.twitter.com/6Hh0Gp3TBu — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) November 12, 2023

Jones has had another brutal season with the Patriots. The results are particularly troubling for the former first-round pick after he openly blamed the coaching staff a year ago. Jones was seen yelling at coaches on multiple occasions during games in 2022. It was no secret that he wanted the Patriots bring in O’Brien, but that has not helped Jones.