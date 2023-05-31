Mac Jones has telling comment about working with Bill O’Brien

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is hard at work with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to try to improve on the team’s putrid offensive production in 2022. Based on his initial quotes, it sounds like the quarterback is very happy with that process.

Jones said working with O’Brien has been “normal” so far, but was effusive in his praise for the new offensive coordinator’s experience and football knowledge.

“I feel like for me, it’s just being a sponge,” Jones said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “Whatever quarterback he’s coached, I can learn from — whether that’s Bryce [Young] or Deshaun [Watson], or at Penn State — he has such great experience in this league and in the football world. It’s like a walking dictionary, you just pick his brain and see the game how he sees it and how I see it. And then come together and mesh and create a really good offense.”

This is a pretty big contrast from when the Patriots put Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of Jones and the offense in 2022. Both seemed in over their heads and to say things did not work out would be an understatement. O’Brien is a much more traditional offensive coordinator with knowledge and experience. That can only be good for Jones as he embarks on a very important 2023 season from a personal standpoint.