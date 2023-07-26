Mac Jones gets called out by veteran defender for 1 reason

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones does not have many fans among NFL defenders for plenty of reasons. Now we can add another to the list.

Atlanta Falcons veteran pass-rusher Calais Campbell named Jones as a “disrespectful” trash talker. Describing Jones’ words as “trash talk to the highest level,” Campbell contrasted the approach with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, who was characterized as an excellent trash talker but never disrespectful.

Atlanta DL Calais Campbell, a 16-year vet: "Philip Rivers was a good trash talker, but he was never disrespectful, Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful. I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ (It was) just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash talk me.’" — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) July 25, 2023

“Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful,” Campbell said. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ (It was) just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash talk me.'”

Campbell presumably wasn’t put off by a bit of trash talk, no matter how disrespectful it was. However, defensive lineman had started to regard Jones as a dirty player, a reputation that he did not do much to shed in 2022. Campbell was already predisposed toward not liking him in light of that.

Jones is expected to begin the 2023 season as New England’s starter for the third consecutive year. However, there are some growing long-term doubts about him, so he may want to tone down on the chatter for a little while.