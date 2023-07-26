 Skip to main content
Mac Jones gets called out by veteran defender for 1 reason

July 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones does not have many fans among NFL defenders for plenty of reasons. Now we can add another to the list.

Atlanta Falcons veteran pass-rusher Calais Campbell named Jones as a “disrespectful” trash talker. Describing Jones’ words as “trash talk to the highest level,” Campbell contrasted the approach with longtime quarterback Philip Rivers, who was characterized as an excellent trash talker but never disrespectful.

“Mac Jones actually, he was kind of disrespectful,” Campbell said. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, man.’ (It was) just trash talk to the highest level. It was like, ‘You don’t trash talk me.'”

Campbell presumably wasn’t put off by a bit of trash talk, no matter how disrespectful it was. However, defensive lineman had started to regard Jones as a dirty player, a reputation that he did not do much to shed in 2022. Campbell was already predisposed toward not liking him in light of that.

Jones is expected to begin the 2023 season as New England’s starter for the third consecutive year. However, there are some growing long-term doubts about him, so he may want to tone down on the chatter for a little while.

