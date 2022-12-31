Mac Jones gets hefty fine for controversial move against Bengals

The NFL has weighed in on the controversial block thrown by New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The league fined Jones $13,367 for his block on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones received a second fine for an unspecified unnecessary roughness violation, bringing his tally from the game to a total of $23,976.

The NFL fined #Patriots QB Mac Jones $23,976 for his actions in last week's loss to the #Bengals — $13,367 for his low block on Eli Apple and $10,609 for a separate unnecessary roughness violation. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2022

Apple was one of many to criticize Jones for the low block, which was seen as a dirty play by the Bengals cornerback. Jones did get some backing from unlikely sources, but those people were clearly in the minority.

Despite Jones’ reputation, this is actually his first fine for behavior like this, even though multiple people have singled him out for controversial moves before.