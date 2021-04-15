Mac Jones has confident take on his NFL Draft stock

Mac Jones’ status as a potential top-three NFL Draft pick has been controversial, but the Alabama quarterback certainly isn’t lacking in confidence.

Jones appeared on “The Paul Finebaum Show” on Thursday and said he was ignoring the bulk of the speculation about his draft status leading up to the event. He struck a note of confidence, however, suggesting that his critics and doubters take a look at his tape.

“For me, it’s just focusing on what I can control and that’s doing really well with my Zoom meetings and working out hard and throwing and stuff,” Jones said, via Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “Honestly, it sounds like an Alabama answer, but it is what it is. They’re going to say what they’re going to say. If you watch the tape, it’s good tape.”

Jones certainly has the admirable confidence that you look for in an NFL quarterback. He proved that at Alabama as well.

The Alabama quarterback might as well stick with that self-belief. It seems to have helped him in the eyes of NFL teams during the pre-draft process.