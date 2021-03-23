Here is what Mac Jones did that is impressing NFL teams

Mac Jones was among those to participate in Alabama’s Pro Day on Tuesday. The junior quarterback threw over 50 passes and is doing something that NFL teams love.

Many top prospects are shy about participating in their school’s pro days and/or the NFL Combine. They feel they have something to lose and there is no reason to participate. Jones feels otherwise.

Not only did Jones throw at Tuesday’s workout and participate in all the events, but he is also planning to throw again at Alabama’s second pro day, which is next week. Additionally, he opted to throw on Tuesday despite not having his usual top targets of Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith available.

NFL teams love his attitude and that he is not backing down from any challenge.

“He wants to go out there and compete. That’s one thing that teams love about Mac Jones. He wants to show he can go out there regardless of who’s out there, just compete,” NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero said Tuesday.

QB Country trainer David Morris said that the competitive edge Jones has makes the quarterback “special.”

Alabama's @MacJones_10 plans on not only throwing at today's Pro Day for @AlabamaFTBL but also at the program's second Pro Day next week.

David Morris of @QBCountry text, "Mac's a competitor. Any chance he gets to show what he can do, he is in. Part of what makes him special." — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 23, 2021

Jones felt like he could have performed better on his passes and that he wasn’t his sharpest.

Here were his stats:

40-yard dash: 4.68 and 4.72

Vertical Jump: 32″

Broad Jump: 9’8″

Shuttle: 4.39

3 Cone Drill: 7.04

Jones also impressed teams at the Senior Bowl in January. There is some speculation that he could go top-10 in the draft to this NFC team.