Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott reacts to QB being drafted by Patriots

Mac Jones was thrilled with the results of the NFL Draft even though he slid a lot further down the board than he expected, and the former Alabama star’s girlfriend seems to share that excitement.

Sophie Scott, who met Jones at Alabama and has been dating him since 2019, shared some photos of her and Mac on Instagram after the quarterback was drafted 15th overall by the New England Patriots. The couple looked extremely happy.

Many analysts predicted Jones would go as early as No. 3 overall to the San Francisco 49ers, but he had to wait patiently to hear his name called. It would have been understandable if he was disappointed, but the message he delivered to Roger Goodell on stage (video here) indicated that was not the case.

The situation is about as good as it gets for Jones, which is likely why he and Sophie are so thrilled to join Patriots Nation.