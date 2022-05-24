Mac Jones imitating Tom Brady in 1 key way this offseason

The current New England Patriots quarterback is drawing some inspiration from the greatest New England Patriots quarterback.

Patriots QB Mac Jones told reporters Monday that he has been working with famous throwing coach Tom House this offseason, per NBC Sports Boston.

House, who has worked with other quarterbacks such as Matt Ryan and Dak Prescott, is best known for his extensive work with Brady over the years. A January feature on House by the Boston Globe referred to him as Brady’s “quarterback guru” as well as one of Brady’s “inner-sanctum guys” along with trainer Alex Guerrero. House also said in the feature that he has worked with Brady for roughly a decade now.

For Jones, he is coming off a rookie season in which he made the Pro Bowl and led to New England to their first post-Brady playoff berth. While Jones is not technically Brady’s successor (the Patriots had a bridge year in 2020 with Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer at QB), the tips from Brady’s throwing coach have probably contributed to the rave reviews Jones has already gotten this offseason.