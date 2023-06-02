Mac Jones highly impressed with 1 new teammate

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is hoping to make big strides in his third NFL season, and it sounds like he is optimistic that one of his new teammates will help him do that.

Jones told reporters this week that he has quickly established a strong relationship with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Jones said Smith-Schuster has already shown a willingness to be a leader and is a football junkie.

“Obviously, when he gets on the field, that’s going to be great because he has the experience and he loves talking about football,” Jones said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “He’s just a football nerd, I guess, kind of like me. We kind of hit it off in that regard. He’s an awesome guy, and I’m looking forward to working with all those guys in that room. I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

The Patriots signed Smith-Schuster to a three-year, $33 million contract in free agency. They are expecting him to step into a starting role and help replace Jakobi Meyers, who was Jones’ favorite target last season. Meyers signed a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders that was very similar to the one Smith-Schuster signed with the Pats.

Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He should see plenty of targets alongside DeVante Parker this year.

After a down season in which he butted heads with his coaching staff, Jones has seemed optimistic heading into 2023. He also had some telling comments this week about working with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.