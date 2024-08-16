Could Mac Jones fall to 3rd-string QB for Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made an offseason trade for quarterback Mac Jones, with most assuming that he would ultimately wind up as Trevor Lawrence’s backup. It sounds like Jones has work to do if he wants that role, however.

Jones is locked in a battle with CJ Beathard for the backup role, and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson suggested that neither has really separated from the other.

“It has been really close, honestly,” Pederson said Thursday, via John Oehser of the team’s official website. “The addition of Mac was great for that room. It was great for CJ. Both those guys have really embraced the challenge. We’ve been upfront with both of them and explained exactly how camp was going to go and really both of them I think are within three or four reps of having a 50-50 split right down the middle. So, it’s been good. It’s been good competition.”

Beathard does have the advantage of being familiar with the Jaguars’ system, as he has been Lawrence’s backup for the past three seasons. Jones was just acquired by the Jaguars during the offseason. Even though he is a starter and a former first-round pick, he has some ground to make up when it comes to catching Beathard.

Beathard won his lone start for the Jaguars last season, while Jones was cast aside by the New England Patriots after three seasons as starter. Some have argued that the Patriots did Jones no favors, but if he cannot beat out Beathard for the backup role, that’s probably not a good sign for his career prospects, to say the least.