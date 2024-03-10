Patriots trade Mac Jones to AFC team

The New England Patriots have finally moved on from Mac Jones.

The Patriots on Sunday agreed to trade Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports. New England is expected to receive a sixth-round draft pick in the deal, which cannot be finalized until the new league years begins on Wednesday.

Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources. Jones was… pic.twitter.com/dOceAGDDTm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Jaguars were the only team that had made a trade offer for Jones as of Saturday.

The Jaguars had the best — and only — offer for Mac Jones as of yesterday, source says. A sixth-round pick for the former No. 15 overall selection. Jones returns to his hometown to backup Trevor Lawrence. ESPN first on the trade. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 10, 2024

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, and they are likely to use it on a quarterback. New England could also pursue a veteran in free agency to serve as a bridge option in 2024 if they want a rookie to spend some time on the bench.

Jones had major issues with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, which is why some thought the former Alabama star might get another chance to prove himself in New England next season. The Patriots have instead chosen to start fresh at the position under new head coach Jerod Mayo.

Jones made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021, but things went downhill for him after that. He finished with just 2,120 yards, 10 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions last season. He reportedly had some issues behind the scenes as well.

The Jaguars already have a starter in place with Trevor Lawrence, so Jones will have to prove he is worthy of the primary backup job.