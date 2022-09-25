Mac Jones suffers potentially serious leg injury

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a serious-looking leg injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones and the Patriots were facing an 11-point deficit late against the Ravens, and were taking deep shots in a bad to try to get back in the game. On one attempt, Jones was hit as he threw by Calais Campbell, and his left leg twisted unnaturally underneath him.

Here's the Mac Jones injury… Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

Jones immediately ran off the field in obvious pain, unable to put any weight on his left leg. The second-year quarterback was visibly screaming in pain as he had to be helped to the locker room.

While it’s too soon to speculate on the exact nature of Jones’ injury, it certainly looks like it could be significant. Veteran Brian Hoyer is the team’s backup quarterback, and would likely have to step in if Jones misses any time.

Jones has been banged up through the start of the season, and battled through a back issue to play last week. He struggled with turnovers Sunday before the injury, throwing for 321 yards but with three interceptions.