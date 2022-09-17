Patriots share update on Mac Jones’ status

All the news on Mac Jones is positive entering Week 2.

Jones suffered a back injury in his New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. There were questions early in the week about whether he would be able to play in Week 2.

Jones practiced on Wednesday despite his back problems, but he did not practice on Thursday due to a new issue — an illness.

Here’s the good news: even though he had a back injury and then the illness, Jones practiced in full on Friday and was removed from the Patriots’ injury report.

Patriots injury report QUESTIONABLE:

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

LT Trent Brown (ankle)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder)

CB Shaun Wade (ankle) REMOVED FROM LIST:

QB Mac Jones (back/illness)

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (toe) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 16, 2022

The 0-1 Patriots are 2.5-point favorites even though they will be visiting the 1-0 Steelers. The Pats’ offense looked anemic in the preseason. They weren’t much better in the 20-7 Week 1 loss to Miami.

At least Jones should be healthy for this one.