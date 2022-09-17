 Skip to main content
Patriots share update on Mac Jones’ status

September 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Mac Jones looks on

Nov 18, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) during a timeout against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All the news on Mac Jones is positive entering Week 2.

Jones suffered a back injury in his New England Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. There were questions early in the week about whether he would be able to play in Week 2.

Jones practiced on Wednesday despite his back problems, but he did not practice on Thursday due to a new issue — an illness.

Here’s the good news: even though he had a back injury and then the illness, Jones practiced in full on Friday and was removed from the Patriots’ injury report.

The 0-1 Patriots are 2.5-point favorites even though they will be visiting the 1-0 Steelers. The Pats’ offense looked anemic in the preseason. They weren’t much better in the 20-7 Week 1 loss to Miami.

At least Jones should be healthy for this one.

