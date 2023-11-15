Report reveals where Mac Jones stands with Patriots teammates

The majority of New England Patriots fans have seen enough of quarterback Mac Jones, and that sentiment may be shared within the team’s locker room.

Jones has lost support from most of New England’s locker room, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. Callahan wrote on Wednesday that many members of the Patriots organization gave up on Jones after the former first-round pick was benched late in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. Jones had already been pulled when New England was getting trounced by the Dallas Cowboys the week before.

The final straw may have come on Sunday in Germany, when Jones was benched for the Patriots’ final drive against the Indianapolis Colts. New England was only trailing 10-6 at the time. Jones had thrown an inexcusable red-zone interception on the previous possession.

In the wake of that disaster, a team source estimated to Callahan that at least 80% of Jones’ teammates no longer believe he should be the starting quarterback. Another source said the “vast majority” of both offensive and defensive players have soured on Jones, believing the former Alabama star is largely responsible for some of the Patriots’ shortcomings.

The Patriots have arguably the worst roster in the NFL. Jones is not even close to the team’s only issue, and head coach Bill Belichick admitted as much after Jones was benched in the 34-0 loss to New Orleans in Week 5. Still, some of Jones’ mistakes cannot be ignored.

Jones inexplicably underthrew a wide-open Mike Gesicki on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown against the Colts. He did so on a day where New England’s defense gave up only 10 points. It is human nature for his teammates to be frustrated.

Belichick was asked this week if Jones will be the Patriots’ starter moving forward, and the coach had a telling response. If Jones truly has lost the support of the majority of his teammates, a change is probably inevitable.

H/T NESN