Mac Jones gets meme treatment over shockingly bad throw

Mac Jones started again for the New England Patriots on Sunday despite being benched in their previous game, and the struggling quarterback picked up right where he left off.

Jones made several bad throws early on in the Patriots’ game against the New York Giants. While some were just inaccurate, there was one that was downright inexplicable. Tight end Hunter Henry ran a 5-yard out route on first down, and Jones lobbed the pass in the air like a toddler just learning to throw a football for the first time.

What the hell was this Mac??? pic.twitter.com/d4CFDkFKUt — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 26, 2023

If that was intentional, we have no idea what Jones was thinking. He threw that like he was trying to hit Randy Moss on a jump ball in the back corner of the end zone.

A couple of drives later, Jones threw an interception with a pass that was intended for a wide receiver who was not even close to open.

It did not take long for Jones to get the meme treatment

Mac Jones are you okay? 😅pic.twitter.com/AiYE5Tyhaw — betr (@betr) November 26, 2023

Nobody: Mac Jones on a 5 yard out route pic.twitter.com/vghi5XWXCy — Bills Chat Podcast (@BillsChatPod) November 26, 2023

“And Mac Jones gets the snap” pic.twitter.com/3tYIs4UUcl — lex (@nhllex) November 26, 2023

Bill Belichick stuck with Jones as his starter after the bye despite Jones being benched for the final drive of a one-score game two weeks ago. That benching was the result of Jones throwing one of the worst red-zone interceptions you will ever see.

Jones was checked for an injury after New England’s Week 10 loss, but he has not appeared on the injury report. It seems as though his confidence is simply nonexistent at this point.