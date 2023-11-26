Has injury been a factor in Mac Jones’ poor play?

Mac Jones quietly underwent an X-ray two weeks ago when he was benched late in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and we now know what team doctors were looking at.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Sunday that Jones had his throwing shoulder examined following New England’s Week 10 loss to the Colts. Jones practiced in full this week and did not appear on the injury report.

Whatever Jones is dealing with, it obviously is not serious. However, Reiss noted that Jones was hit nine times during the Patriots’ game against the Colts. One of those hits came just before Jones brutally underthrew a receiver in the red zone on what should have been a go-ahead touchdown. Two plays prior, Colts defensive lineman Taven Bryan hit Jones and drove him into the turf.

Jones said during the bye last week that he has been fighting through the usual bumps and bruises and felt the extra time off “helped get the body back.”

Jones has played poorly all season. Some of that can be attributed to him having a terrible supporting cast, but he has also made some awful decisions with the ball and been completely inaccurate at times. It would make sense if he had a shoulder issue, though it obviously is not bad enough to sideline him.

Bill Belichick has yet to say which quarterback will start on Sunday against the New York Giants. One report claimed the coach could take an unusual approach with the position.