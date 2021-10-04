Do Patriots, Mac Jones have a Cam Newton-inspired audible?

Do the New England Patriots have a Cam Newton-inspired audible call? Something Mac Jones did on Sunday night left many wondering.

A minute into Sunday night’s game between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones used a “Superman” audible call. He pretended to pull his shirt apart to reveal a mock Superman “S” on his chest.

Cam Newton’s replacement does a “Superman” audible pic.twitter.com/SwJgtrMpcn — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 4, 2021

Many fans likely recognize that move as the celebration Cam Newton used to do after scoring touchdowns. Newton was the Patriots’ quarterback last season and was with them until being cut just before the season began.

NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth wondered whether the audible call was for a play Newton liked. We don’t know whether the audible has anything to do with Newton, but it wouldn’t be a stretch if it did.