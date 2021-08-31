Cam Newton released by Patriots as Mac Jones era begins

The New England Patriots have decided to go with Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, and Cam Newton will not be the rookie’s backup.

Newton was released by the Patriots on Tuesday, as first reported by Jim McBride of the Boston Globe. The move came as a shock to many, though it really isn’t one.

Jones outplayed Newton during the preseason. Newton then missed important practice time last week due to what the Patriots called a “misunderstanding” with the NFL’s COVID protocols. There was a report that people within the organization were frustrated with Newton over the situation. Jones played extremely well during joint practices with the New York Giants while Newton was out.

There was really no need for the Patriots to keep Newton as a backup, as they also have Brian Hoyer on their roster. The only way Newton was going to keep his roster spot was if he won the starting job, and the former MVP did not do that.

Newton appeared to proclaim himself New England’s starting QB with an Instagram post prior to Sunday night’s preseason game against the Giants. He then went 2/5 for 10 yards and an interception in the Patriots’ 22-20 win. Jones went 10/14 for 156 yards and a touchdown. That likely sealed Newton’s fate.