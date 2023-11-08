Report: 1 Mac Jones issue leaving Patriots coaches ‘infuriated’

If this is a make-or-break year for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, he reportedly is not going a good job endearing himself to the organization as a potential long-term quarterback.

In an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s “Boston Sports Tonight,” Albert Breer of The MMQB reported that Jones is leaving Patriots coaches “infuriated” with some of his on-field decisions. Breer even suggested that some within the organization feel that Jones is not being receptive to coaching.

Mac Jones' decision-making "infuriating" people in Foxboro 🗣️@AlbertBreer cites play from 3rd quarter vs. Commanders that "baffled" coaches pic.twitter.com/7crPR2z3e9 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 8, 2023

“One thing that’s really infuriated people there, people in the building is the decision-making,” Breer said. “They’ve been sold this smart, efficient, game-managing quarterback and they’re not getting it. … They see him passing up open receivers. They see things that, quite frankly, that you wouldn’t see from a quarterback who has those sorts of qualities.

“It’s not just about the physical limitations now, it’s also that it doesn’t feel like he’s really taking the coaching,” Breer added. “That creates a much bigger problem. Because if this is who Mac Jones is, and we’ve seen some of the defiance bubble over in the press conferences, if he’s not running the offense as prescribed, then what do you have?”

Breer cited one particular play from Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, when Jones gave up on a play designed for tight end Mike Gesicki and tried to scramble despite Gesicki coming open well downfield. Video suggests that Jones might have been able to make a big play with his arm had he given the play time to develop as designed.

Mac Jones says being decisive is key when asked about making decisions before big play opportunities can develop: But, "there's plays that I could hit or wait a little bit and hit some open guys. So I definitely wanna improve in that." Thought this was one from Sun. w/ Gesicki: pic.twitter.com/Mc5okBBRKS — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) November 8, 2023

It is fair to wonder at this point whether Jones has a long-term future with New England. He has a league-worst nine interceptions in nine games compared to only ten touchdowns, and there were some hints earlier in the year that his starting job might be under threat. Even if the threat of a benching has subsided, it does not sound like the Patriots have a lot of faith in Jones to get things right going forward.