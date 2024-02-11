Report: 1 AFC starting QB likely to be traded

At least one NFL quarterback who began the 2023 season as a starter is expected to be traded in the coming weeks.

NFL Network reported on Sunday that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones “most likely will end up elsewhere” this offseason. Bill Belichick, who benched Jones multiple times this past season, is no longer the head coach in New England, but the belief is new head coach Jerod Mayo will want to start fresh at the QB position also.

The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Assuming Caleb Williams is the first player off the board, that leaves New England in position to take either North Carolina’s Drake Maye or LSU’s Jayden Daniels.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, some people around the NFL believe the Patriots could trade back from No. 3 and sign a veteran quarterback in free agency. Jones would likely be out in that scenario, too.

Jones had a Pro Bowl rookie season in 2021, but it has been all downhill since. He went 2-9 as a starter this season and had 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

There has been talk of the Patriots sticking with Jones for at least another season, but they are definitely going to explore ways to upgrade. Given how Jones played in 2023, it should not be all that difficult to find a better option.