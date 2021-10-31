Mac Jones has eaten same strange pregame meal since college

Much like his college football coach at Alabama, Mac Jones is a man of routine. He even has a special routine when it comes to his pregame meal. The interesting thing is his pregame meal remains the same regardless of what time his game is.

Jones, who is in his rookie season with the New England Patriots, shared this week some information about his pregame meal.

The Patriots quarterback told WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria” that he eats eggs, spaghetti and steak before all his games. Amazingly, he will eat that same meal even at 6 a.m. if necessary based on the time of the game.

Mac Jones' go-to pregame meal (as explained on @MerloniFauria): Steak

Eggs

Spaghetti 1 p.m. game, 4 p.m. game, primetime game — doesn't matter. "I've eaten that at 6 in the morning before." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 25, 2021

Steak and eggs is a popular breakfast choice. Lots of people also like to eat spaghetti, especially if they are loading up on their carbs before a big event that will require physical energy, like playing a football game. But not too many people eat all three foods at the same time.

Personally, I like the meal choice and the routine from Jones. It wouldn’t be a surprise to learn that Jones got his routine from a very famous person.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports