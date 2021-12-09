Mac Jones shoots down SCUBA suit rumor

The New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills in tough conditions on Monday night and got the win. There was a rumor floating around that Pats quarterback Mac Jones wore a SCUBA suit under his uniform as a way to help stay warm and repel the snow and other elements.

A few reporters said it looked like Jones was wearing the SCUBA suit.

Looks like Mac Jones is wearing a scuba suit pic.twitter.com/gTys4tB2N4 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 7, 2021

Former Pats lineman Rich Ohrnberger not only said Jones was wearing the SCUBA suit, but he said Jones got the idea from Brian Hoyer, who learned it from Tom Brady.

Mac Jones is wearing a SCUBA suit under his uniform. Tom Brady always wore one in cold weather, he passed the idea on to Brian Hoyer (who wears a SCUBA suit in cold weather), and Hoyer passed this on to Mac… Part of the reason why it’s important to have a veteran in the room. pic.twitter.com/xNq5Ryx7bi — Rich 🎅hrnberger (@ohrnberger) December 7, 2021

Brady has long been credited for the practice of quarterbacks wearing wetsuits under their uniforms. Maybe Jones will wear a wetsuit under his uniform at some point, but he said he wasn’t wearing one on Monday night.

Mac Jones said he didn’t wear a scuba suit during the last game “At the end of the day, none of that matters… It’s going to be a learning experience. There will be plenty more games like that.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 8, 2021

Jones went 2/3 in the game and his Patriots got the 14-10 win. Maybe if he were doing more than just handing the ball off all game, he would have opted for the wetsuit.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports