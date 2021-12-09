 Skip to main content
Mac Jones shoots down SCUBA suit rumor

December 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mac Jones in pads

The New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills in tough conditions on Monday night and got the win. There was a rumor floating around that Pats quarterback Mac Jones wore a SCUBA suit under his uniform as a way to help stay warm and repel the snow and other elements.

A few reporters said it looked like Jones was wearing the SCUBA suit.

Former Pats lineman Rich Ohrnberger not only said Jones was wearing the SCUBA suit, but he said Jones got the idea from Brian Hoyer, who learned it from Tom Brady.

Brady has long been credited for the practice of quarterbacks wearing wetsuits under their uniforms. Maybe Jones will wear a wetsuit under his uniform at some point, but he said he wasn’t wearing one on Monday night.

Jones went 2/3 in the game and his Patriots got the 14-10 win. Maybe if he were doing more than just handing the ball off all game, he would have opted for the wetsuit.

