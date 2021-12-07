Patriots’ Matthew Judon had funny zinger for Mac Jones

The New England Patriots left Buffalo with a huge win on Monday night, and that left them comfortable enough to joke around afterwards.

The Pats won 14-10 despite throwing just three passes in the game. They ran the ball 46 times and went old school in the windy conditions.

Matthew Judon had three tackles, a sack and two passes defended in the victory. He complimented the Patriots’ offense for getting the job done, but he included a zinger for quarterback Mac Jones, who had a light load.

"Hats off to the offense… besides Mac. He really didn't do nothing" 😏 pic.twitter.com/PYF1N29dVs — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 7, 2021

Matthew Judon with a postgame zinger: "Hats off to the offense. Really everybody. Probably besides Mac (Jones). He really didn't do nothing besides hand the ball off." pic.twitter.com/wDYai3v6YD — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021

“Hats off to the offense. Really everybody. Probably besides Mac (Jones). He really didn’t do nothing besides hand the ball off,” Judon joked.

The Pats linebacker received some deserved laughs for his crack. Jones’ final stat line was: 2/3 for 19 yards.

Jones won’t take any offense to the joke either. There are times when the Patriots need to go heavy on the run to win a game, and other times where they’ll go heavy on passes. As long as they’re winning, very few people in their locker room will complain.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports