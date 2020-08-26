Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery amid search for missing father

Cincinnati Bengals Mackensie Alexander left training camp on Tuesday after the disappearance of his father the day before. The situation has now taken another strange turn.

Alexander was arrested for battery after returning home to Florida, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As the search continues for #Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander’s missing father, Alexander was arrested Tuesday night on one count of battery, per Collier County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office records. He’d returned home to Florida after his father’s disappearance Monday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2020

Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, went on a berry-picking trip with another man. The 65-year-old apparently went for a trip on the prairie and was left behind. Alexander’s arrest allegedly stemmed from him confronting the man who left his father behind.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the same department that arrested Alexander on one count of battery, announced on Monday night that Alexandre had been reported missing. Police were searching for him with helicopters, K9 teams, four-wheelers and help from the Florida Wildlife Commission.

Mackensie, 26, is from Immokalee, Fla. He was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2016 and signed with Cincinnati in the offseason.