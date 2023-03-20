 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 20, 2023

Report: NBA legend joins group bidding on Washington Commanders

March 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Daniel Snyder looks on

Sep 9, 2018; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One group looking to purchase the Washington Commanders has reportedly added some star power to their offer.

NBA legend Magic Johnson has joined one of the groups involved in the bidding on the Commanders, according to Scott Soshnick and Even Novy-Williams of Sportico. Johnson is part of the group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris, and is providing “money and expertise” as part of the process.

It is not clear how much Johnson is contributing financially, but his involvement is not a huge surprise. When Harris bid on the Denver Broncos in 2022, Johnson was part of that effort as well.

Johnson is already co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so this is hardly his first foray into ownership. He remains a popular and well-known figure, and he can hardly hurt this group’s effort.

Harris’ group is one of several still in the frame to buy the Commanders. There are still rumors that one major figure could still be involved, too.

Article Tags

Magic JohnsonWashington Commanders
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus