Report: NBA legend joins group bidding on Washington Commanders

One group looking to purchase the Washington Commanders has reportedly added some star power to their offer.

NBA legend Magic Johnson has joined one of the groups involved in the bidding on the Commanders, according to Scott Soshnick and Even Novy-Williams of Sportico. Johnson is part of the group led by 76ers and Devils co-owner Josh Harris, and is providing “money and expertise” as part of the process.

It is not clear how much Johnson is contributing financially, but his involvement is not a huge surprise. When Harris bid on the Denver Broncos in 2022, Johnson was part of that effort as well.

Johnson is already co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, so this is hardly his first foray into ownership. He remains a popular and well-known figure, and he can hardly hurt this group’s effort.

Harris’ group is one of several still in the frame to buy the Commanders. There are still rumors that one major figure could still be involved, too.