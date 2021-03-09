Malcolm Butler released by Titans in cost-cutting move

Malcolm Butler is headed for free agency.

The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday released Butler in a cost-cutting move.

Butler, who was the hero of Super Bowl XLIX for the New England Patriots, signed with Tennessee three years ago. He got a five-year, $61 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. But Butler only got to play out three years on his deal.

The 31-year-old cornerback had 100 tackles and four interceptions last season. He had 201 tackles and nine interceptions over his three seasons with the Titans.

The move saves Tennessee over $10 million against the salary cap for 2021.

Butler should attract plenty of interest in free agency.