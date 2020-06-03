Malcolm Jenkins posts emotional response to Drew Brees’ national anthem comments

Drew Brees’ comments about national anthem protests provoked significant pain and vocal criticism on Wednesday, including from several teammates.

Brees said that he still disagreed with protesting the national anthem because he feels that it disrespects the military, and specifically cited his grandfathers who served. The New Orleans Saints quarterback was widely condemned for his comments, with many NFL players pointing out that the protests had nothing to do with disrespecting the military.

Perhaps the most emotional response came from Brees’ teammate Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins has been one of the most vocal players when it comes to social justice initiatives, and was visibly emotional when discussing Brees’ comments in a video he posted to his social media.

I recorded a few videos when thinking of how to respond to Drew Brees, I don’t take any of it back-I meant what I said-I removed the 1st video because I knew it be more about the headlines. I want people to understand how those of us struggling with what’s going on feel pic.twitter.com/T054qt0YEz — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) June 3, 2020

“I’m disappointed, I’m hurt, because while the world tells you that you’re not worthy, that your life doesn’t matter, the last place you want to hear it from are the guys that you go to war with, and that you consider to be allies and to be your friends,” Jenkins said in the video. “Even though we’re teammates, I can’t let this slide.”

The whole video is well worth your time, though be warned, there is some strong language.

This was actually the second video Jenkins posted. In the first, he concluded by telling Brees to “shut the f— up,” but said he removed that video because he “knew it be more about the headlines.”

Brees’ comments were hurtful and willfully ignorant. Jenkins does a fine job explaining why. It’s easy to see why even Brees’ favorite receiver refused to remain silent in response to the quarterback’s words.