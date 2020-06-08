Eagles’ Malik Jackson won’t accept Drew Brees’ apology

Most of those who have responded to New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ apology for comments he made about national anthem protests have been willing to accept the apology and move on. That’s not true of everyone, though.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson said Monday that he has no intention of accepting Brees’ apology and thinks the quarterback is only saying sorry to try to quiet the criticism.

“I don’t accept his apology,” Jackson told ABC 6 in Philadelphia, via Howie Kussoy of the New York Post. “I think he’s only apologizing because people came for him and people are disagreeing with him and he understands that his base in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people.”

Jackson added that he’s now eager to face Brees when the Eagles and Saints play Dec. 13 in Philadelphia.

“Definitely excited to play him this year,” Jackson said. “I’m going to have a lot to say.”

Brees’ teammates seemed comfortable with the quarterback’s apology, but one has to wonder how many people around the league would agree with Jackson’s take on it. It could create an interesting dynamic for some of the Saints’ opponents this season.