Michael Thomas accepts Drew Brees’ apology over national anthem comments

Michael Thomas was among those who were irate with Drew Brees after the quarterback spoke out against national anthem protests, but Thomas says he and Brees have already managed to smooth things over.

Brees said on Wednesday that he still would not support players kneeling during the national anthem even in the wake of the George Floyd killing. Several people — including his own teammates — ripped Brees for the remarks, and the 41-year-old issued a lengthy apology on Instagram Thursday morning. Thomas later tweeted that he has accepted the apology from Brees and referred to the QB as his brother.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

The Saints were expected to hold a virtual team meeting on Thursday morning, so they more than likely spent a good portion of that time talking about the comments Brees made and the racial injustice protests that have been sweeping the country.

Thomas had sent a couple of brief tweets criticizing Brees, but Saints defensive back Malcolm Jenkins was so angry that he posted an emotional video addressing the situation.