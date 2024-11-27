Malik Nabers addresses backlash over his recent comments

Malik Nabers has not played like a rookie so far this season. He also not shy like one either.

Nabers recently sparked controversy after he called out the New York Giants for being “soft” following the team’s 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also stated that the Giants’ problems lie beyond their quarterback issues following the release of Daniel Jones.

The Giants wide receiver talked to reporters on Tuesday and was asked about the criticism he has received for taking such a strong stance despite being a rookie. Nabers, who at 21 years old is the youngest player on the Giants roster, did not hold back in his response.

“Why not? Just because I’m a rookie?” Nabers said. “I’m a part of the team. I got added to this team to be a resource, to be somebody that can change the game. I’m not going to just sit back just because I’m a younger guy and not speak on how I feel.

“They want me to speak up. They feel like my energy helps the offense, in a way, to be explosive. So, of course, I’m going to speak up if something doesn’t go my way. That’s just how I am. I’m not going to just sit back and just let it go down just because I’m a young player.

“Clout don’t (sic) mean nothing. I still play football. I play it at a high level. So, whoever is saying I don’t have the authority to be speaking up, that’s on them. I don’t care.”

Malik Nabers was asked about the idea that he has to earn the clout to say things like he said after the game on Sunday: "I'm not gonna just sit back just because I'm a younger guy and just not speak on how I feel. They want me to speak up." pic.twitter.com/Z0BkG7GlKc — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 26, 2024

Nabers did clarify that he would have probably toned down his previous message if given another chance. But he added that he does not regret speaking out in the slightest.

The rookie out of LSU has been one of the lone bright spots in what has otherwise been a rough Giants campaign. Through his first nine games, Nabers has caught 67 passes for 671 yards with 3 touchdowns.