 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 8, 2021

‘ManningCast Curse’ creates latest victim in Josh Allen

November 8, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Josh Allen

Peyton and Eli Manning have entertained fans all season with their “ManningCast” broadcast, and a number of NFL stars have joined them. Now that there’s officially a “ManningCast Curse,” it’s fair to wonder if that will continue.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen was a guest on “ManningCast” on ESPN2 last Monday night. His team was then stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road as a two-touchdown favorite on Sunday. The same has happened to a number of star players on good teams who made “ManningCast” appearances this season.

Have we found the next “Madden Curse?”

When Peyton isn’t too busy eating his dinner like a savage on live TV, you can bet he and Eli will be talking about that trend on a future broadcast.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus