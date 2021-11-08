‘ManningCast Curse’ creates latest victim in Josh Allen

Peyton and Eli Manning have entertained fans all season with their “ManningCast” broadcast, and a number of NFL stars have joined them. Now that there’s officially a “ManningCast Curse,” it’s fair to wonder if that will continue.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen was a guest on “ManningCast” on ESPN2 last Monday night. His team was then stunned by the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road as a two-touchdown favorite on Sunday. The same has happened to a number of star players on good teams who made “ManningCast” appearances this season.

The Manning Curse is real. Every time a player comes on the ManningCast, that player loses the next game. — Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8 pic.twitter.com/i5mQ29cJyJ — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2021

Have we found the next “Madden Curse?”

When Peyton isn’t too busy eating his dinner like a savage on live TV, you can bet he and Eli will be talking about that trend on a future broadcast.