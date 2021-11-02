Peyton Manning eats chicken like a savage in viral video

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have been entertaining NFL fans with their popular “ManningCast” this season, and they found more ways to keep things fresh on Monday night. Peyton wasn’t thrilled with one of them.

Just after the start of the third quarter of the New York Giants-Kansas City Chiefs game, ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” aired an embarrassing clip of Peyton eating a piece of chicken like an absolute savage. Eli needled his older brother about not using a knife and fork. Peyton, who took the food break during halftime, jokingly asked if there is a “HIPAA of TV” to protect his privacy.

Here’s the funny clip:

Peyton Manning is a carnivore. pic.twitter.com/AYTDVTmVN4 — Justin (@hobokenjustin) November 2, 2021

It’s no secret why” ManningCast” has been such a hit. The two brothers and their special guests know how to keep things entertaining, even if one specific act led to Eli issuing an apology. You never know what they might come up with next, which is exactly why people keep tuning into ESPN2 on Monday nights.